Lower speed limits coming soon to segments of major Lubbock roads

Hub City drivers can expect a number of speed limit reductions around town after the Lubbock City Council approved them last week and the Citizens Traffic Commission recommended them in October.

The changes will reduce speeds on five segments of major Lubbock thoroughfares by 5 to 10 mph in a move city traffic engineers say will improve safety along those routes.

The changes, which will require approval on a second reading before they become effective, are as follows:

82nd Street from University Avenue to Avenue P — Lower from 50 mph to 45 mph

82nd Street from Avenue P to Elm Avenue — Lower from 50 mph to 40 mph

Frankford Avenue from 34th Street to 41st Street — Lower from 40 mph to 35 mph

Milwaukee Avenue from 4th Street to 34th Street — Lower from 50 mph to 45 mph

Slide Road from just south of 82nd Street to 114th Street — Lower from 50 mph to 45 mph

Safety was the No. 1 issue driving city staff's recommendation of the changes, City Manager Jarrett Atkinson told the council Tuesday, pointing to increased development and a high rate of accidents along the identified road segments.

"That segment of 82nd (from Avenue P to Elm Avenue) has a crash rate about 3.1 times greater than the average. Largely, that is due to the number of driveways that front it," Atkinson said. "So pulling this (speed limit) down we think is going to help us with that, and of course we'll keep an eye on it."

Before making any speed limit change recommendations, city staff utilizes the federal government's USLIMITS2 System, which, according to the city, "considers many factors such as crash rates, speed studies and the number of adjacent approaches to develop an appropriate speed limit recommendation for roadway segments."

