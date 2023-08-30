Lower Valley home catches fire twice in 15 hours, arson investigation underway

El Paso fire marshals are conducting an arson investigation after a Lower Valley house caught fire twice in just over 15 hours.

The first fire at the house in the 600 block of Yarbrough Drive near Bel Air High School started about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, El Paso Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire and quickly extinguished it. No injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, officials said.

The next day, a fire was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the attic of the same house.

Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

An investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshals Office revealed the second fire was set intentionally, officials said.

No further information was released as fire marshals continue their investigation.

