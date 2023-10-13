Lower Valley shooting suspect arrested, two people injured in El Paso

A Lower Valley shooting Friday morning resulted in two people being taken to a hospital and the suspect being arrested, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 8:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 in the 7600 block of Parral Drive in the Hacienda Heights neighborhood, El Paso Police Department officials said.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

Two people injured in shooting were take to a hospital.

No further information has been released as police continue their investigation.

This story will be updated.

