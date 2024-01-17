Residents of Shreveport are being urged to limit non-essential water use following the three days of extreme winter weather.

According to the City of Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage, the city experienced cold temperatures which has resulted in the water reserves to not replenish.

This lack of replenishment could result in lower-than-normal water pressure Wednesday.

Lyman McKellar, marketing and communications manager for the water department said, "residents need to be mindful of their water usage."

The water department is also advising residents to refrain from non-essential water activities to ensure that the water supply remains sufficient for essential needs.

Additionally, residents are being reminded to turn off any faucets that may be left dripping, especially with temperatures expected to rise above freezing this afternoon.

McKellar said, "taking this simple step will contribute significantly to the conservation of water resources."

If you have a busted water line or any other emergency water-related issues, contact the water department emergency line at 318-673-7600.

More: Cities to hospitals: What's closed in Northwest Louisiana due to the winter weather?

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Lower water pressures in Shreveport. Here's what you need to know and how you can help