The Lower West Branch Road I-80 bridge is closed until 2026 as interstate expands to six lanes

The Lower West Branch Road bridge over Interstate 80 closed for two years beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 near Iowa City, Iowa.

Construction projects on I-80 will continue to affect travel in 2024, with a pair of overnight closures slowing traffic next week. Portions of I-80 will be detoured near 1st Avenue in Coralville and near Lower West Branch Road as crews conduct bridge work.

Lower West Branch Road

An Interstate 80 widening project will close a segment of Lower West Branch Road until 2026. The portion of road that crosses over I-80 closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 as crew begin preparations to demolish the bridge.

The new construction is a part of the widening I-80 project that started in 2022, expanding I-80 to six lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions. The project is anticipated to take another three years to complete.

The DOT said drivers should expect delays between Iowa City and West Branch.

The Lower West Branch Road bridge demolition will begin next week, with portions of the interstate closed overnight Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5.

The eastbound lane of I-80 from exit 249 (the Herbert Hoover Highway exit) to the West Branch exit (exit 254) will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Monday, March 4 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 5. The DOT will establish a detour at exit 249 directing drivers along F-44 to exit 254.

The westbound lane of I-80 will close at 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 from exit 254 to exit 249. Drivers will also be directed to take County Road F-44 at exit 254 to connect with exit 249. The interstate will open again at 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 6.

Construction crews will start building the new bridge after demolishing the old one. The total cost of the six-year I-80 widening project is $100 million.

1st Avenue "diverging diamond" construction

Construction along I-80 at the 1st Avenue Coralville exit is also ongoing, with a pair of scheduled overnight closures planned for late next week.

Crews have been working on a $42 million Iowa Department of Transportation "diverging diamond" project that will use an interchange design model that the department says improves safety and reduces traffic delays by eliminating turns across oncoming traffic for cars entering and leaving the highway.

Work on the interchange began in March of 2023, which closed the two northbound lanes of 1st Avenue near I-80.

The westbound lane of I-80 at exit 242 will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, until 5 a.m. Thursday, March 7 as crews place beams over I-80 for the 1st Avenue bridge. The eastbound lane of I-80 at exit 242 will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday, March 7, until 5 a.m. Friday, March 8, weather permitting.

Drivers will be directed to follow a marked detour using the 1st Avenue interchange (exit 242) ramps.

Bridge construction is expected to be complete by the fall; however, beautification will continue after the bridge is completed.

The Iowa DOT encourages drivers to proceed with caution during the closures, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. Updated travel information is available at 511ia.org.

I-80/I-380 Interchange is open

Construction on the Interstate 380/I-80 interchange was completed in August, two months ahead of schedule. The $389.5 million dollar project began in 2018 and was scheduled to wrap up sometime next year, though crews have completed nearly all of the structural alterations,

The I-80/I-380 systems interchange project removed four of the original loops and replaced them with directional ramps. U.S. 218, I-80 and I-380 have all been widened to six lanes near the interchange, and I-80 was also widened to eight lanes between I-380 and Coral Ridge Avenue as part of the project

