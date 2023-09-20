Lower Windsor Township Police charge 'the hooded wanderer' with burglaries and thefts

Lower Windsor Township Police have arrested "the hooded wanderer" in connection with burglaries and thefts in the area.

Justin Lovell Ritz, 19, of the 500 block of Bull Run Road, has been charged with burglary − not adapted for overnight accommodation, criminal trespass − entering a structure, theft by unlawful taking − movable property, loitering and prowling at night, and disorderly conduct.

He was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to court records.

Lower Windsor Township Police arrested "the hooded wanderer" in connection with burglaries and thefts.

Police respond to several calls in Lower Windsor Township

Police investigated the burglaries and thefts on Sept. 13, 2023.

One homeowner called police after he captured on video an unknown man walking into a garage that is being built, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The man's face was not visible. He was wearing a sweatshirt and shorts and carrying a backpack. He had a phone and used the flashlight to look around the garage. The video did not show him taking anything.

Another resident called police a short time later, saying her camera system showed a man on her back porch overnight. The man opened the screen door on the side of the house and tried to open the interior door. It was locked.

In that video, the man's face was visible, and police identified him as Ritz, the affidavit states.

Authorities received another call about vehicle break-ins. Several other vehicles on the property were opened, but it wasn't known if anything was taken.

Police talk with the suspect at his home

Police visited Ritz's home a few days later to inquire about the burglaries and thefts.

Police say Ritz admitted to entering the garage and stealing items from vehicles, the affidavit states. He turned over two cell phone chargers with a white charging block and a cell phone battery pack. One of the residents told police the items belonged to her son.

Officers placed Ritz under arrest and he was taken to Central Booking to be arraigned.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lower Windsor Township Pa. Police arrest the 'hooded wanderer'