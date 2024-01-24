Lower Windsor Township Police are looking for a missing man

Lower Windsor Township Police are looking for a missing 32-year-old man, according to a news release.

Michael A. Craft, Jr. was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, the release states.

Lower Windsor Township Police are looking for 32-year-old Michael Craft, Jr., who is missing. He was last seen on Sunday.

His family told police that Craft was upset and left the residence, the release states. He was driving a red Chevrolet pickup.

Craft has brown hair and eyes. He is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police by submitting a tip through CrimeWatch or dialing 911.

Search continues: In search of Kadin Black: Troubled York County teen mysteriously went missing last year

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Michael A. Craft, Jr. is missing, Lower Windsor Township Police say