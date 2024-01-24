Lower Windsor Township Police are looking for a missing man
Lower Windsor Township Police are looking for a missing 32-year-old man, according to a news release.
Michael A. Craft, Jr. was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, the release states.
His family told police that Craft was upset and left the residence, the release states. He was driving a red Chevrolet pickup.
Craft has brown hair and eyes. He is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police by submitting a tip through CrimeWatch or dialing 911.
