Lowering the Medicare age could save employers a lot of money

Caitlin Owens
·2 min read

Reproduced from KFF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Employer plans spend more money each month, on average, on enrollees ages 60-64 than Medicare spends on people between 65 and 74, a new KFF analysis found.

Why it matters: Shifting these high-cost enrollees to Medicare would likely save employers a lot of money. But it would also mean payment cuts for hospitals and doctors.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Private insurance often pays several times more than Medicare for the same services. The gap in rates is growing.

  • That means employer coverage keeps getting more expensive — and that money ultimately comes out of the pocket of employers, employees and taxpayers.

  • People generally use more health care services as they age, making the oldest employees the most expensive for employers to cover — and among the most lucrative patients for doctors and hospitals.

Driving the news: Some Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, are pushing to lower the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 60, or even lower.

  • Providers strongly oppose the measure, partially because they say Medicare rates are too low.

By the numbers: Employer health plan spending would plummet if it no longer included older enrollees, a second KFF analysis found.

  • If everyone 60-64 who is enrolled in large employer plans switched to Medicare, employer plan costs would drop by 15%.

  • If everyone 55-64 left their employer plans, the costs would decrease by 30%. And if all adults 50-64 left, costs would decrease by 43%.

Yes, but: Not every newly eligible person would decide to ditch their employer plan, even if they had the choice.

The bottom line: "These two findings suggest that lowering the eligibility age of Medicare could have a downward effect on total national health spending," the KFF researchers conclude.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Check Update: How 'Going Big' May Lead to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    With millions of American families in need, many will be listening closely to President Biden's upcoming speech.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • Vaccinated US travelers will be able to visit Europe this summer, but their travel may be restricted

    The European Union announced plans to open to fully vaccinated US travelers this summer, but restrictions may be made on a country-to-country basis.

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. To get the answer to "What is my net worth?" subtract your total liabilities from your total...

  • Air havoc as passengers return ahead of summer travel boom

    Airlines are scrambling to catch up as travelers return to the skies.Why it matters: Passengers are finding fuller planes, busier airports — and, in some cases, surprise changes to their itineraries — as airlines try to add flights and rework their schedules.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Cranking up a complex flight network is like putting a puzzle back together after it suddenly fell on the floor. It can be messy, and it takes time.What's happening: Delta Air Lines, for example, is notifying customers of changes to existing flights — sometimes adding layovers or even modifying dates of travel.Apologetic emails offer to rebook or cancel trips for a credit if the new itineraries are unsatisfactory, but wading through that process can take hours.How it works: Putting grounded aircraft back into service can require many hours of maintenance. And laid-off flight crews must undergo retraining and recertification before they can fly again.Increased vaccinations are helping to unleash pent-up demand after a year of staying home.Many Americans have banked a whole lot of frequent flier miles over the past year, notes Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, a consumer travel website.Many also have vouchers from cancelled 2020 trips that are going to expire soon, Kelly said.What to watch: Fares are up from last year's deep discounts, but are still significantly cheaper than they were before the pandemic, according to Airlines for America, a trade organization.Business travel remains practically non-existent, but some leisure passengers are splurging — or using banked miles — to upgrade to first class. Airlines have gotten more flexible with change fees and refunds for canceled flights since the beginning of the pandemic. But, Kelly warns, "It's like Whack-A-Mole. One fee goes away but another fee comes along."Travel to more of Europe could open up soon, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signaled last weekend that vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel to the continent this summer.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Here’s when it's a good idea to pay your taxes with a credit card

    Rake in the points if you can but look out for processing fees and high interest rates.

  • Georgia’s Doug Collins Announces He Will Not Run for Office in 2022

    Former Georgia representative Doug Collins announced Monday that he would not run in any election during the 2022 midterms, quieting speculation that he would make a Senate run. “I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle,” Collins said. “For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever,” Collins added. “I do plan on staying involved in helping shape our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and the Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia.” I’m announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle. Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IruVtnjZl7 — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 26, 2021 Collins, an ally of former President Trump, made his announcement amid speculation that former football player Herschel Walker may run for Senate in 2022. Trump has urged Walker to run in the election against current Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement in March. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” Collins unsuccessfully ran for Senate during the 2020 special election, which opened after Georgia senator Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons. Governor Brian Kemp nominated businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to the seat, bucking Trump and allies who wanted Kemp to nominate Collins. Collins decided to run for senate despite Loeffer’s nomination, but dropped out after failing to beat Loeffler in the general election. Loeffler subsequently lost to Warnock in a runoff election.

  • China Expected to Report First Population Decline Since 1949

    China is positioned to report its first population decline since 1949, according to a government census which is expected to be released in the coming days. The census, which was initially scheduled to be released in early April, is expected to report that China’s population has declined to less than 1.4 billion after briefly exceeding the number in 2019. Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, commented on April 16 that the postponement was partly because “more preparation work” was needed before the official release. “The census results will have a huge impact on how the Chinese people see their country and how various government departments work,” Huang Wenzheng, a fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, a think-tank headquartered in Beijing, told the Financial Times. “They need to be handled very carefully.” Experts like Wenzheng believe that China’s falling birth rate could impede future economic growth and development in the nation. “The pace and scale of China’s demographic crisis are faster and bigger than we imagined,” said Huang. “That could have a disastrous impact on the country.” The weakened birth rates come after Beijing relaxed its one-child policy restrictions in 2015. China subsequently allowed families to have two children rather than just one in an effort to increase the number of births but the population did not respond as expected and birth rates remained low. The government set a target to expand the population to about 1.42 billion by 2020 and increase the fertility rate to 1.8 children per woman. The actual fertility rate is projected to be 1.5 children per woman, which demographers say could entangle China in a so-called fertility trap. Official data indicated that the number of babies born in China increased in 2016 but then slumped for three consecutive years. Some officials have identified the decreasing number of young women and high child-rearing expense as the culprits. To combat the population plunge, the People’s Bank of China recommended in a report that the Chinese government “completely” abandon its “wait-and-see attitude” and overhaul the birth control rules on the books.

  • Brazil Senate starts potentially damaging probe of president

    Brazil’s Senate on Tuesday began an inquiry into the government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, a probe that analysts say could potentially jeopardize the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro. While the investigation isn’t formally aimed at criminal allegations, it potentially could lead to charges. It’s also likely to provide a months-long drumbeat of embarrassing accusations ahead of the October 2022 presidential election.

  • Japan's unused 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles

    Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign. Japan has secured the largest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Asia, as it gears up for the Olympics in the summer. By the end of April, Japan will have imported enough vials of Pfizer Inc's vaccine for almost 17 million doses, according to a schedule from the Cabinet Office.

  • Letters to the Editor: The mental health case for George Gascón's approach to gangs

    A therapist who has treated violent offenders says George Gascón's decision to rework his office's Hardcore Gang union makes perfect sense.

  • It’s time to toss the unwieldy income tax and replace with it something far simpler

    A fair and simple value-added tax would solve a lot of the federal government's financing problems with less distortion to the economy

  • Home prices surge 12% in February, the biggest jump since 2006 — a $35,000 gain for median-priced homes

    The Mountain region, which incorporates the states traversed by the Rocky Mountains including Arizona and Idaho, saw the largest gain.

  • In unusual move, leftist Democrat to respond to Biden's Congress address

    After U.S. President Joe Biden gives his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday, one of the more progressive members of his own Democratic party, Representative Jamaal Bowman, plans to deliver a response. It is routine for a member of the opposition party to give a rebuttal to a president's address, and Republicans have chosen Senator Tim Scott to do so this time. Bowman, 45, a Black former middle school principal who ousted a 16-term incumbent in New York City last November, is expected to urge Biden to push forward with a progressive agenda while the party has control of the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate.

  • 'Panic mode': COVID-19 third wave has driven Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government into 'bonkers' scenarios, experts say

    As the Premier stood standing at the podium wiping away tears, it showcased a leader in disarray following days of public scrutiny.

  • Big 12 spring sees unexpected changes at Texas and Kansas

    When Texas finished with consecutive lopsided victories last December, it seemed that coach Tom Herman would be back for a fifth season despite again falling short of a Big 12 title. There was no reason to think Les Miles would be gone from Kansas, even after a winless second season. Four days after Texas won the Alamo Bowl, Herman was fired and replaced hours later by Steve Sarkisian, the offensive coordinator for national champion Alabama.

  • The Full Moon In Scorpio Offers Us The Gift Of Knowledge

    Sometimes it can feel like full moons are a gift the sky gives us. Not a tissue-paper gift, not porcelain and fragile with lightness, despite all the light we see. A full moon has energetic weight, and this full moon in Scorpio is no exception. A supermoon under the stars of a fixed water sign, the Scorpio full moon takes up all the energy in the room; it sits in the pit of your stomach, sending signals to your heart that there’s something amiss. It’s not a doom and gloom scenario — although Scorpios love a dash of both in an otherwise resplendent scene. Rather, it offers up the gift of knowing that there’s more to know, it reminds us of the burden of understanding that there’s an underside to everything. This Taurus season, a full moon in Scorpio gives us the chance to hold both collective grief — something that is not only personal, but also our collective inheritance — and the pleasure of being alive at the same time. In the northern hemisphere, thick and fleshy petals from magnolia trees flutter past lilac blooms, the earth pungent with renewal. In the southern hemisphere, the last of the harvest clings to the vines and birds begin their northern migration. One case is won, but another life is lost. What has died, returns, and what’s beloved is surrendered to time. Whether or not you have a personal faith practice, the influence of Taurus season is an influence of faith — that our efforts will survive us, that our love and devotion is a sacred offering, however brief. The opposition between the Taurus stellium and the Scorpio full moon creates a T-Square with Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn in Aquarius is an enduring influence, vested in big-picture thinking. Aquarian energy is not so different from that of the other three fixed signs. Aquarians carry the gravitas of Taurus, the emotional acuity of Scorpio, the magnanimity of Leos. But, they carry these attributes like currents, recognizing that the emotions and responses they stir up are impermanent. To make a lasting impact, Saturn in Aquarius strives to build a system that can respond to the winds of change, a system that rides them. While Taurus and Scorpio understand that all things change, they resent how often change occurs without warning, and without their expressed consent. Control is a fixed sign delusion, rooted in fear of loss. To overcome it, Scorpio and Taurus spend a great deal of energy resisting attachments and denying their own needs. While it’s true that attachments can be a fast track to sorrow, they’re also part of the human condition. We are creatures of habit and even the most ascetic amongst us will find themselves checking a nearby fire escape for the cat that lives there and flushing with pleasure when the familiar fuzzy face appears, languidly interested in her observer. Attachments are also, apparently, fast tracks to pleasure, to chemistry between good friends and the familiar scent of someone you loved once and still do. Under the full moon in Scorpio, we’re invited to locate the many attachments we are capable of, from the most dramatic to the mundane and routine. We’re encouraged to observe the many faces of those attachments, how they serve us when we enjoy them and how they teach about the life cycles of all things when we no longer can. A cherry tree is a feast for the eyes in April, but the fruit that follows the fall of her blossoms is a feast worthy of that loss. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?This Taurus Season Is Going To Be Really IntenseObsessed With Astrology? Thank TikTok — & COVIDHow Important Is Your Roommate's Zodiac Sign?

  • NFL Draft 2021 order: How top 5 pick scenarios impact Patriots

    The 2021 NFL Draft order will likely be shaken up between now and Thursday night, but it never hurts for Patriots fans to speculate how the first five picks might play out.

  • Gamers react to upcoming PlayStation 5 game: ‘I would totally mistake this for a big budget animated film’

    Ratchet & Clark: Rift Apart released a gameplay trailer showing off all the PS5's power.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.