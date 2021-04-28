Lowering the Medicare age could save employers a lot of money
Reproduced from KFF; Chart: Axios Visuals
Employer plans spend more money each month, on average, on enrollees ages 60-64 than Medicare spends on people between 65 and 74, a new KFF analysis found.
Why it matters: Shifting these high-cost enrollees to Medicare would likely save employers a lot of money. But it would also mean payment cuts for hospitals and doctors.
The big picture: Private insurance often pays several times more than Medicare for the same services. The gap in rates is growing.
That means employer coverage keeps getting more expensive — and that money ultimately comes out of the pocket of employers, employees and taxpayers.
People generally use more health care services as they age, making the oldest employees the most expensive for employers to cover — and among the most lucrative patients for doctors and hospitals.
Driving the news: Some Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, are pushing to lower the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 60, or even lower.
Providers strongly oppose the measure, partially because they say Medicare rates are too low.
By the numbers: Employer health plan spending would plummet if it no longer included older enrollees, a second KFF analysis found.
If everyone 60-64 who is enrolled in large employer plans switched to Medicare, employer plan costs would drop by 15%.
If everyone 55-64 left their employer plans, the costs would decrease by 30%. And if all adults 50-64 left, costs would decrease by 43%.
Yes, but: Not every newly eligible person would decide to ditch their employer plan, even if they had the choice.
The bottom line: "These two findings suggest that lowering the eligibility age of Medicare could have a downward effect on total national health spending," the KFF researchers conclude.
