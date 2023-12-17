Will lowering reading standard goals hurt Columbus City Schools third graders?

Larryelle Marleina focuses on her page during a reading exercise at Parkmoor Elementary School. Columbus City Schools is working to improve reading proficiency among its third graders.

When the Columbus Board of Education recently lowered reading goals for third graders, Vladimir Kogan was flabbergasted.

Kogan, a political science professor and director of undergraduate studies in that department at Ohio State University, was and remains upset that the board lowered the goal of third graders able to read proficiently from 55% to 40.5% by the 2025-2026 school year. The number of third graders reading proficiently was 34.5% for the 2022-23 school year.

By lowering the goal, he said the board is sending the message that it's OK for 60% of third graders to be unable to read at grade level.

School officials said they adjusted downward because of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of other urban districts in Ohio and that few large districts make big gains. Columbus is the largest district in Ohio.

Kogan doesn't buy all of that. He said if the board really believes this is the most ambitious goal possible, it is saying that it will take 20 to 30 years to bring Columbus up to the statewide average.

"You're admitting defeat. If we can’t do better than this, it raises concerns about other projects in the district," Kogan said in a recent interview.

Kogan has waded into Columbus schools issues in the past. "I do a lot of work on education politics and policy," he said. And he's been busy on X, formerly Twitter, telling his followers about his views and concerns.

He voiced them at the Nov. 28 school board meeting where the board approved those standards. Kogan said he suspects few parents know about these goals.

During the Nov. 28 meeting, Russell Brown, the school district's chief of strategy and performance, told the board that learning losses during the pandemic were the highest for students at the lowest proficiency levels.

“It impacted our entire community. It is not just limited to academics,” Brown said.

Reading rates fall after pandemic

He presented a chart showing reading-skill proficiency for third graders starting at a baseline of 34.5% in the 2022-2023 school year, rising to 40.5% by 2025-2026, then 44.5% by 2027-2028.

During a recent interview with The Dispatch, Brown said the baseline pre-pandemic was 43%. He said jumping from the current baseline of 34.5% to the earlier goal of 55% was unrealistic.

"The pandemic affected that," he said. "We're sitting at 34.5%."

Brown said raising the proficiency rate by 2% a year is realistic and based on what a suburban district is doing. "I would be thrilled to achieve that," he said.

Columbus City Schools 3rd Grade Teacher Melissa Matlack takes questions from her students during a reading exercise at Parkmoor Elementary School. The district recently lowered its expectations for how many third graders will be proficient readers.

Kogan said that while COVID certainly affected some students, longer-term goals involve students who weren't even in elementary school when COVID hit in March 2020 and schools shut down.

"I think they have had plenty of time to address those impacts," he said, adding officials have to stop using COVID as an excuse.

But Kelly Rivers, the district executive director for English as a second language, literacy, early childhood education and library services, said that young children at home during the pandemic before they entered kindegarten also suffered.

Families were confined to homes, many without books, she said, and less conversation.

All of that meant kids were coming in at a deficit, she said.

Superintendent Angela Chapman said at the board meeting that students start with greater needs in Columbus schools than other districts.

Cai'Ari Brown writes on her worksheet during a reading exercise at Parkmoor Elementary School. Columbus City Schools is working to improve reading proficiency among its third graders.

She said just 15% of kindergarteners are on track by the middle of kindergarten. "They're coming to us not ready with the skills to succeed," she said.

Kogan told The Dispatch that the stakes are really large. "The largest school district educates some of the most disadvantaged students in the community," he said.

"The board really sets the agenda for the district," he said. "The staff feels some pressure to execute it."

They're also goals the board uses to evaluate the superintendent's performance, Kogan said.

"If you set them too high, that's a problem; if you set them too low, that's a problem," he said.

Kogan also said he wonders whether more parents will choose alternatives such as charter schools because of these new goals.

John Coneglio, president of the Columbus Education Association, the teacher's union, said he was unaware of the board's move, though he said it sounded to him like the board wasn't lowering standards.

