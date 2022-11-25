Lowe’s just unveiled its 2022 Black Friday deals, and they’re too good to miss
The Lowe's Black Friday deals are live now, and there are major markdowns on appliances, vacuums, grills, tools and more. If updating your living space has been on your to-do list for a while, now's the time to get to it.
Believe it or not, thousands of items are currently on sale at Lowe's. With that many markdowns, finding the best deals can be a bit overwhelming if you don't have all day to shop. Luckily, we scoured the Lowe's Black Friday deals and rounded up a bunch of the best discounts below.
Lowe’s Black Friday Deals
Upgrade your laundry room with this GE 7.2-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer on sale for $568, down from $779.
Finally ready to replace that old dishwasher? This Samsung Front Control 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher is on super sale for just $499, down from $799.
If you're splurging on a new fridge, make it this GE 27.7-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker that's $1,999, down from $3,299.
Save more than $100 on this Amana 3.5-Cubic-Foot Agitator Top-Load Washer marked down to $478 from $629.
Now through Dec. 7, save $50 when you spend $399-$598 on select floor care items or save $100 when you spend $599 or more on select floor care products.
Clean freaks will appreciate how easy it is to maneuver this Shark Navigator Lift Away Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter, now on sale for $99.99, down from $219.99.
This top-rated Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum doesn't go on sale often, so grab it while it's $399.99, down from $499.99.
If you've always wanted a robot vacuum, add this iRobot J755020 Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal to your cart ASAP. It's only $599, down from $799.
This deal is too good to miss! Check out the Neato Robotics D7 Connected Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum while it's $179.99, marked down from $449.99.
Loving grilling steaks and burgers no matter what month it is? Invest in this Weber Spirit E-310 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill while it's $100 off.
Take your backyard BBQ situation to the next level with this Blackstone 30-Inch Culinary Griddle with Hood Two-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill on sale for $299, down from $399.
This popular Pit Boss Pro 850-Square-Inch Hammer Tone Pellet Grill is $50 off for a limited time only.
Tackle tough cleaning jobs with this Greenworks 2000 PSI 1.2-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer on sale for $149, down from $199.
Great as a gift or for your own home, this CRAFTSMAN V20 Six-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case is currently $100 off.
Grab this DEWALT XR Eight-Piece Brushless 20-Volt Max Three-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with Soft Case while it's $50. It's on sale for $149, down from $199.
People looking for an affordable tool kit should grab this CRAFTSMAN 51-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set (3/8-Inch; 1-Inch) with Hard Case that's on sale for less than $50.
Shoppers rave about this DEWALT Seven-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Rolling Case, so add it to your cart while it's $449, down from $499.
Ready to make the switch to an artificial tree? This stunning Evergreen Classics Twinkly 7.5-Foot Norwood Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights is $150 off right now. Buy it while it's $398, down from $548.
The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) is a smart speaker that makes the perfect gift for anyone on your list. Buy a few for friends and family while they're $14.99, down from $39.99.
Don't miss your chance to buy the Google Nest Cam - Battery-Powered Wireless Indoor and Outdoor Smart Home Security Camera - Two-Pack while it's $239.99, down from $329.99.
