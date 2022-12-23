With Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LOW)) price down 3.4% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$14m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$14m worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) stock at an average sell price of US$211 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$4.2b after the stock price dropped 3.4% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Ross McCanless, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$213 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$199. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Lowe's Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Lowe's Companies Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Lowe's Companies. In total, insiders dumped US$8.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lowe's Companies insiders own about US$87m worth of shares. That equates to 0.07% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lowe's Companies Tell Us?

Insiders sold Lowe's Companies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lowe's Companies. Be aware that Lowe's Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

But note: Lowe's Companies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here