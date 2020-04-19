What Is Lowe's Companies's (NYSE:LOW) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 39% in the last month alone, although it is still down 21% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 15% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Lowe's Companies Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Lowe's Companies's P/E of 17.68 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.8) for companies in the specialty retail industry is lower than Lowe's Companies's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Lowe's Companies shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Lowe's Companies's 92% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 15% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Lowe's Companies's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Lowe's Companies has net debt worth 24% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Lowe's Companies's P/E Ratio

Lowe's Companies has a P/E of 17.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Lowe's Companies over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 12.7 back then to 17.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.