Lowe's Earth Day freebie: Sign-up begins Thursday for April 22 free tree sapling giveaway

Lowe's is giving away 500,000 tree saplings for Earth Day.

The free trees are part of the home improvement chain's SpringFest event, which features free Garden-to-Go project kits that can be picked up curbside every Thursday in April. Depending on location, the saplings are pine and spruce varieties.

Advance registration at Lowes.com is required and opens a week before the giveaway. At midnight EDT Thursday, registration opens for the free tree saplings that will be handed out April 22.

Consumers are advised to sign up early as the offer is while supplies last.

SpringFest officially kicked off April 8, but registration for the first free kit launched April 1. Both weeks, the reservations filled up fast.

In past years, Lowe's has held a "Spring Black Friday" sale, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has handled sales and events differently, said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer.

In addition to free gardening kits, Lowe's, whose headquarters are based in North Carolina, says it's offering deals, demonstrating products and running a campaign called "Hometrip," which advises on how to turn homes into "destinations."

Lowe's posted information about planting and caring for trees on its SpringFest page at Lowes.com.

Curbside activity kits: How to sign up

The “family-friendly activity kits” can be reserved on the website a week in advance, while supplies last. On Thursday, Lowe's will hand out Mystery Garden Piñatas with mystery seed packets for people who registered April 8.

Here is the weekly schedule for the remaining kits:

April 22: For Earth Day, Lowe's will give out 500,000 tree saplings.

April 29: "Lowe’s Butterfly Quest" helps families create a butterfly garden.

