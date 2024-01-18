A new Lowes Foods grocery store is coming to this growing Midlands area. Check out where

A new grocery option is headed to a fast-growing area of Lexington County.

Lowes Foods, the North Carolina-based grocery chain that has stores across the South and the Midlands, will open a new location in the Red Bank area, according to a news release from the company. The store will be located on the northeast corner of South Lake Drive and Platt Springs Road.

A construction timeline for the new Lexington County location hasn’t been determined, Lowes said.

There already are several Lowes locations in the Midlands, including on Augusta Highway near Lexington High School, on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, on Chapin Road in Chapin and on Forest Drive in Forest Acres. Aside from their staple grocery offerings, Lowes Foods stores are known for their Boxcar Coffee Co. coffee shops, Beer Den craft beer bars, and Smokehouse meat counters, among other options.

The South Lake Drive and Platt Springs Road areas have continued to see commercial growth in Red Bank.

For instance, on Tuesday a new Lizard’s Thicket restaurant opened at 1772 South Lake Drive, right next to a Walmart store and a PopShelf location.

And there’s the Platt Springs Crossing project that is being developed at Platt Springs Road and Old Orangeburg Road. Announced in 2023, that project encompasses nearly 60 acres in Red Bank. It will ultimately include a host of commercial businesses, as well as a residential component, developers have said. The development is across the street from a Publix grocery store, as well as a Chick-fil-A that opened in 2022 and a Wendy’s that opened in August 2023. Among other things, a Whataburger has plans to go on the site, as does a Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash and a Panda Express Chinese restaurant.