Lowe's fund to help Domestic Violence Project renovation

CANTON – The Domestic Violence Project of Stark County is in elite company, receiving funding from a Lowe’s program aimed at boosting groups’ community impact.

The national program, part of Lowe’s home improvement stores’ Hometowns program, helps organizations to make physical improvements that then boost their ability to help.

One hundred community projects across the country will be completed this year as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, the largest community impact program in its history.

The grant will help renovate two spaces at Domestic Violence Project’s Canton facility. The Founding Mothers’ Room will be transformed into a trauma-informed space offering more organized spaces for clothing and other personal care supplies. The second space will convert an old office into a new tranquil Community Space dedicated for peer support groups.

Founded in 1978, the Domestic Violence Project has offered safety, hope, and healing to victims ofdomestic violence and their families in Stark County and surrounding communities. In 2022, the agency assisted 356 men, women and children in two emergency shelters and helped more than 1,500 survivorsthrough its legal, medical, and outreach and aftercare programs.

Because most survivors leave their situation quickly and with very little, DVPI works with each survivor to meet all their basic needs, including food, clothing and shelter. All services and resources are provided at no cost.

Renovating the outdated spaces into functioning spaces will help create a fresh and inviting environment for survivors to begin the healing process.

Lowe’s will partner with Domestic Violence Project’s local Lowe’s associates, construction pros, and impact partner, Points of Light, to complete the project.

This year’s Lowe’s Hometowns projects were selected from 94 communities across 41 states andWashington, D.C., and will address needs specific to each community, from housing and communitycenters to outdoor spaces and facilities for first responders and veterans.

For information about the Domestic Violence Project visit dvpi.org.

