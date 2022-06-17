Lowe's in Hamilton evacuated for search of fugitive

Jun. 17—The Butler County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton Police searched Lowe's on Hamilton's west side for a fugitive who ran into the store today and then apparently out the back door.

A deputy was familiar with the man and aware he was wanted on several warrants. The deputy was following the suspect's truck, waiting to make a traffic stop when he drove into the Walmart parking lot then to the Lowe's lot and jumped out of his vehicle, according to Butler County Sheriff's Capt. Rick Bucheit.

"The guy got spooked, drove in to the Walmart parking lot and halfway into the street and Lowe's before bailed out, ran into Lowe's," Bucheit said.

The store was evacuated and the search began with officers and police dogs.

"The supervisor went in and started looking a the video and we were able to determined he ran through the store and out a back door," Bucheit said.

Deputies will be on the lookout for the man, but Bucheit said he got a pretty good head start.

The man was wanted on felony warrants for drugs, is known to be armed and dangerous and for fleeing and eluding, according to officials.

Bucheit said searching the store for the man was necessary for public safety because they did not know if he was armed.