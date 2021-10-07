Lowe's to host trick-or-treating at stores nationwide before Halloween. Here's how to register.

Lowe's is getting into the Halloween spirit early this year, scaring up a new opportunity for trick-or-treaters to wiggle into costumes and fill their bags with candy.

The home improvement chain will host “Hal-LOWE-en Trick-or-Treat Tryouts” at stores nationwide to help “make up for lost time” last year when the risk of COVID exposure kept many kids from pulling on Halloween masks for door-to-door trick-or-treating or indoor parties.

The Halloween events will be Oct. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. in store garden centers for families who register at Lowes.com/TrickorTreat, the company told USA TODAY exclusively.

“We know that families are looking for safe and creative ways to celebrate Halloween again this year, and we saw an opportunity for Lowe’s to provide that experience in our local communities,” Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, said in a statement.

Space is limited to 100 families per store and expected to fill up soon after registration opens Thursday morning. Cloth face coverings and social distancing will be required to attend, Lowe’s said.

Kids will be able to pose for photos in front of a "scary-cute spiderweb backdrop."

Last year, Lowe’s held "drive-through curbside trick-or-treating" and gave away free candy and pumpkins to registered families who drove up. kids who stayed in their cars.

In a recent interview with USA TODAY, Lowe’s chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said shoppers were preparing for Halloween earlier than in past years. The retailer is selling costumes for kids, adults and pets, inflatables and holiday decor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given a green light for children to trick or treat this Halloween – one year after it advised against the tradition due to coronavirus concerns.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently told CBS News that she "wouldn't necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups."

Experts say it's still best to take precautionary measures for Halloween given that most trick-or-treating children are under 11 years old.

Contributing: Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halloween 2021: Lowe's to host free trick or treat events Oct. 21