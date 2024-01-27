Lowe's makes 'limited' job cuts at corporate office

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) recently made cuts to its corporate staff. The Mooresville-based home-improvement retailer declined to share how many employees were impacted.

Lowe’s gives inside look at new South End tech hub

“Lowe’s is continually evaluating how to improve its operations. As part of this process, we made some staffing changes that affect the jobs of a limited number of corporate associated in non-customer facing roles,” a spokesperson says.

No stores were impacted by the cuts, he adds.

Read more here.











