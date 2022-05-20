Lowe's Memorial Day savings are here—shop deals on Samsung, Craftsman, LG and Kobalt

Save on kitchen essentials, home appliances, garden tools and furniture by shopping Lowe's Memorial Day deals.

Whether your kitchen needs an upgrade or those overgrown hedges need a little extra love, there's always something in or around the house that can be turned into a home improvement project. To help you prep for summer yard work or interior upgrades, Lowe's is celebrating Memorial Day 2022, set for Monday, May 30, early with some amazing savings on all the home essentials you need.

Whether you’re shopping for powerful new appliances for the laundry room, long-lasting tools for seasonal yard work or some cozy outdoor furniture to relax on this summer, the Lowe's Memorial Day savings event has you covered. The site has plenty of choices on sale with detailed information on what each product has to offer. The event is running through Wednesday, June 8, meaning there will still be time to shop after the holiday but only while supplies last.

To help you start saving, we've found the best deals Lowe's has to offer during the event. Check out some amazing home essentials you can get for wallet-friendly prices right now!

The best Memorial Day deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite Memorial Day deals you can shop at Lowe's right now, including a stainless-steel refrigerator and a pair of relaxing patio chairs.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best Lowe's Memorial Day appliance deals

Keep your favorite foods fresh in this Frigidaire stainless-steel refrigerator.

Appliance shopping can be a pricey endeavor, but Lowe's has deals on everything you need for laundry and cooking. For instance, this 20.5-cubic-foot Frigidaire refrigerator is available for $280 off its list price of $1,029 down to $749. The developer says this kitchen essential is not only spacious, but also keeps food fresh and reduces freezer burn with EvenTemp cooling technology.

The best Lowe's Memorial Day patio furniture deals

Get some extra comfort on your patio this spring with this pair of allen + roth swivel chairs.

Revitalize your patio this summer with new outdoor furniture from Lowe's. If you're inviting friends and family to your backyard, let them relax on a pair of allen + roth wicker swivel chairs. Typically listed for $298, this pair of stylish dining chairs can be yours for 50% off at $149. Even better, the wicker chairs are meant to endure all weather conditions so they can withstand the rainier and windier days of the season.

The best Lowe's Memorial Day outdoor tools deals

This Kobalt leaf blower has a powerful motor and spare battery so you can get more work done during the day.

Get your yard work done with the help of a few must-have tools on sale right now. You can keep your lawn clear with the Kobalt 24-volt electric leaf blower, typically listed for $149 but now on sale for $119. The developer says the blower can produce airspeeds up to 120 miles per hour while only weighing 5.4 pounds for the lightest and easiest feeling.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

This year, Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 30. While many of the holiday-themed sales have already started, most (if not all) of our favorite Memorial Day deal events are expected to run through Memorial Day, or even the day after.

How long do Memorial Day deals last?

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale lasts through Wednesday, June 8. This can occur at some retailers, while others have their Memorial Day promotions end at the end of the holiday itself. Whatever retailer you choose, it should feature the details of its sale and when specifically it will end.

Should I shop Memorial Day deals at Lowe's?

If you want to save money while improving your home, absolutely! Lowe's has a wide variety of highly-rated essentials for some of the best prices online. The listings have detailed information and plenty of photos of each item so you know exactly what you're buying and how it can help make your everyday work easier.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lowe's Memorial Day savings: Shop deals on Samsung, LG and Craftsman