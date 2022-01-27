Lowe's and Petco to open small pet shops in select home improvement stores with new pilot

Lowe's is going to the dogs, not to mention cats and other pets, too.

The home improvement store chain is teaming up with Petco on a pilot store-in-store program that brings pet products such as food, beds and toys, and services like grooming and vaccinations to select Lowe’s locations.

Do you shop with your pet or are you against the practice?

The first Lowe’s + Petco store-in-store concept is expected to open in early February at the Lowe’s in Alamo Ranch, Texas, the two retailers announced Thursday.

The program will then expand to 14 additional Lowe’s stores in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina by the end of March. A list of the locations was not available.

The partnership was born out of the growing pet ownership trend during the pandemic, Lowe’s and Petco officials told USA TODAY. During the past two years, more than 11 million new pets have entered U.S. homes, the companies said.

Nick Konat, Petco’s chief merchandising officer, said in an interview that pets have been a source of joy, comfort, personal, physical and mental health during the pandemic.

“And at the same time, people are spending more time in their homes, investing to make their homes better places to live and better places for their pets to live in as well,” he said.

Lowe's and Petco are teaming up to add small pet shops in some Lowe's stores. This is a rendering of what shops might look like.

There's also a convenience factor.

Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, told USA TODAY that 60% of the people the company talked to “indicated they'd be more likely to shop at a home improvement retailer if they could also purchase all their pet needs in the same place.”

She added Lowe’s stores nationwide have “always been known for being incredibly pet friendly."

Lowe’s + Petco pilot

The Lowe’s stores in the pilot will have hundreds of Petco products available to purchase in store and on Lowes.com to be picked up curbside, in contactless pickup lockers or at the customer service desk. There will also be Vetco vaccination clinics, microchipping and mobile grooming at select times and locations, Konat said.

"It brings the best of Petco products, services and expertise underneath the larger roof of Lowe's,” Thalberg said.

It's possible the pilot will expand to more than 15 stores. Petco's Konat and Lowe's Thalberg said the two companies are optimistic about future growth and plan to learn from the pilot.

Learn more about the pilot at Lowes.com/Petco.

