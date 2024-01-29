loweslayoffs

Lowe’s has laid off XX number of employees at its Mooresville corporate office and tech hub center in Charlotte’s South End.

The home improvement retailer said XXXX

The job cuts include human resources, accounting, merchandising and IT and tech positions,

In October, Lowe’s officially opened its $153 million South End tech hub center to house about 2,000 workers as the home improvement giant emphasizes digital business growth. The 23-story building is at 100 W. Worthington Ave.

Just last month, Lowe’s announced $160 million in bonuses for hourly employees, assistant store managers and supply chain supervisors nationwide. Last year, Lowe’s gave two similar bonuses worth $250 million to hourly workers, and invested $170 million in a permanent wage increase for hourly workers

The bonuses are part of Lowe’s strategy to remain competitive and retain employees. Investments in hourly workers have helped Lowe’s fill 80% of leadership positions from within over the last year, Joe McFarland, executive vice president of Lowe’s stores, said during the fourth quarter earnings call.

Lowe’s operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 people. Lowe’s has more than 12,000 employees in the Charlotte area, including about 7,000 corporate workers.