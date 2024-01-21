What are the lowest and highest points in Pennsylvania?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is full of mountains, hills, valleys, rivers, lakes, and more but where is the highest and lowest points in the Keystone State?

The highest point in Pennsylvania is Mount Davis which reaches 3,213 feet while the lowest point in Pennsylvania is the Delaware River which is at sea level.

Mount Davis is a part of the Allegheny Mountains in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County.

The Allegheny Mountains run through four states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The mountains are also a subsection of the Appalachian Mountains, according to Peak Visor.

The highest point of the Allegheny Mountains is at Spruce Knob in West Virginia reaching up to 4,863 feet.

According to Uncovering PA, the lowest point in Colorado is still higher than Mount Davis’s peak.

Mount Davis also has an observation tower that raises visitors another 50 feet higher for those looking to get a better view of the mountain range.

Now, for the lowest point in Pennsylvania.

The Delaware River is at sea level and the lowest point in Pennsylvania means that nowhere in the Keystone State is below sea level.

The river runs through four states: Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Delaware River cuts through a large ridge of the Appalachian Mountains creating the Deleware Water Gap. New Jersey / Pennsylvania

According to American Rivers, around 17 million people get drinking water from the Delaware River including New York City and Philadelphia.

The Delaware River is 330 miles long and gets as deep as 113 feet (in Narrowsburg, New York).

According to the Water Shed Alliance, the river provides habitat to around 400 types of birds and around 90 fish species.

George Washington also utilized the Delaware River on Christmas Day in 1776 when he led American troops across the river from Bucks County, Pennsylvania to near Trenton, New Jersey.

