Northeast Louisiana experienced extremely low temperatures earlier this week as an artic blast blew throughout the country.

Between Sunday night and Wednesday morning, temperatures plummeted into the teens and 20s with wintry precipitation icing over streets and roads throughout the region.

Although the temperatures in Monroe weren't record-breaking, it beg the question: What is the lowest recorded temperature in Monroe?

The coldest temperature in Monroe, Louisiana is -2 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, Feb. 2, 1951, according to Extreme Weather Watch.

File

Lowest Temperatures in Monroe History

Here's a list of the 20 lowest temperatures ever recorded in Monroe history between 1892 and 2024 based on data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

-2 degrees Fahrenheit: Feb. 2, 1951

-1 degree Fahrenheit: Jan. 12, 1962

1 degree Fahrenheit: Jan. 11, 1962

3 degrees Fahrenheit: Feb. 3, 1951

4 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 11, 1982

4 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 13, 1918

4 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 12, 1918

4 degrees Fahrenheit: Feb. 7, 1895

5 degrees Fahrenheit: Dec. 23, 1989

5 degrees Fahrenheit: Dec. 25, 1983

5 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 14, 1982

5 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 10, 1962

5 degrees Fahrenheit: Feb. 8, 1895

7 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 24, 1963

8 degrees Fahrenheit: Dec. 24, 1989

8 degrees Fahrenheit: Dec. 22, 1989

8 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 22, 1985

8 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 20, 1985

8 degrees Fahrenheit: Dec. 13, 1962

9 degrees Fahrenheit: Dec. 24, 1983

9 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 10, 1982

9 degrees Fahrenheit: Dec. 24, 1963

9 degrees Fahrenheit: Jan. 18, 1930

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: What is the lowest recorded temperature in Monroe?