Lowestoft murals to inspire climate change action

Two large murals about climate change action are being painted in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

The project aims to empower local communities under threat from the effects of climate change to speak out.

The mural designs were created with Lowestoft residents who responded to a public call-out and attended workshops with professional mural artists.

They are located at 10, Bevan Street and and 62, Stanley Street and form part of the We Are Here project.

The murals were produced as a collaboration between Rights Community Action, creative collective Glimpse and Suffolk-based Art Eat Events community interest company.

Artists Albert Clegg and Zoe Alleyne from Bud Studio, originally based in Norwich, were asked to paint the murals.

Art Eat Events has developed creative projects and events in Ipswich for the past five years and co-director Iona Hodgson said they were "thrilled to have the opportunity to develop this project in Lowestoft".

"We hope these murals will lead to bringing the issues of climate change and positive action to the forefront of people's minds," she said.

