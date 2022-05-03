Lowndes approves delinquency prevention grant

May 3—VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners officially accepted the award package for the Fiscal Year 2022 Delinquency Prevention Grant that the board applied for earlier this year.

The federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention provides grants, cooperative agreements and payment programs to various communities to financially contribute to mentorship programs for children that are at high risk for "delinquency, victimization and juvenile justice systems involvement."

Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said the commission's request was for $41,500 in funding through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to help implement the area's Strengthening Families Program. Under the program, Lowndes County intends to work with 10-14 youths and their families.

"That's the program (the council) has been using for a while. Not only does this address the needs of the particular juvenile who's struggling but it also brings the entire family into that counseling environment," she said.

The funding has a six-month award period and will allow for startup and a single cohort. In the next two to five years, Lowndes County will be eligible for $50,000 in award money for each year, which will allow for two cohorts of the 10-14 juveniles. That way, the county can serve up to 28 families per year under the Strengthening Families Program.

In addition to the Delinquency Prevention Grant, the board approved a motion set by Commissioner Demarcus Marshall to submit an application for the Fiscal Year 2023 Juvenile Justice Incentive Grant totaling $195,372, a grant that has funded county diversion programs since 2014. The grant is meant to continue to implement the Functional Family Therapy program for juvenile offenders as an alternative to incarceration.

A meeting held by Lowndes County Juvenile Court Judge James Council, the Department of Juvenile Justice and Evidence Based Associates determined that the county would be best served by continuing with the FFT and should be able to support 36 referrals to the program during the 2023 period.

The meeting and subsequent grant request noted that Lowndes County's at-risk population is at 26,943, with new instances of detention coming in at 106, instances of commitment at 22, instances of confinement at correctional facilities at 22 and adjudicated offenses at 93 for the past year.

If awarded, Lowndes County is required to pay up front and then receive 100% reimbursement of all grant-related expenses.