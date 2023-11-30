Lowndes County casino closed after attorney general wins court order

Alabama's attorney general has won a temporary restraining order against a casino in Lowndes County that his office said had more than 600 illegal slot machines.

Attorney General Steve Marshall's order was against White Hall Entertainment and multiple groups associated with the casino including Cornerstone Community Outreach, Winter Sky LLC, White Sands Technology LLC, BB23 LLC and R&J Holding Company Inc.

Before the temporary restraining order, the casino had been closed and sealed.

"... all assets of the entities have been frozen, and there can be no further financial transactions connected with the facility or those operating the facility until further orders from the Circuit Court of Lowndes County," said a statement from Marshall's office.

Marshall's office also obtained a search warrant for the casino as part of its investigation.

“Today’s operations reflect the ongoing enforcement of previous orders issued by the Alabama Supreme Court for Lowndes County,” Attorney General Marshall stated in the announcement. “The individuals, building owners and operators of these illegal machines acted in defiance of the law, local court orders, and Supreme Court of our state. Rackets such as these will not be tolerated in Lowndes County or elsewhere in Alabama.”

The Supreme Court of Alabama previously shut down the casino in September 2022, "declaring that the operation of so-called 'electronic bingo' was an ongoing nuisance in Lowndes County and should be abated by the Circuit Court."

White Hall Entertainment disobeyed the order and re-opened with illegal gambling machines, Marshall said.

