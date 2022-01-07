Lowndes man charged with murder

Jan. 7—VALDOSTA — Authorities arrested a Lowndes County man Thursday for murder, police said.

At 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, Valdosta police officers headed to a home in the 2400 block of University Drive after E911 received calls about a shooting, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers found Frederik Gillard III with a gunshot wound to his head, the statement said. They rendered aid until EMTs arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigators found Gillard inside the home, along with a woman and three children, when someone shot into the house several times; Gillard was hit by a bullet, police said.

A suspect was named and detectives, with the help of the Hahira Police Department, found him at his home around 11:45 p.m.

Reco Jones Jr., 18, of Lowndes County is charged with felony murder, seven counts of felony aggravated assault, five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the police statement said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Gillard's family during this time. I am thankful for the assistance and dedicated work by the Hahira Police Department and our department to ensure that this ... individual was apprehended quickly and safely," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145, or the tip line, (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.