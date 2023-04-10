Lowndes man faces drug charges

Apr. 10—VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man faces drug charges after an incident last week.

A police detective saw a man with an active arrest warrant driving a car in the 600 block of Vallotton Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.

The detective saw the man park in a parking lot; as he tried to speak with the driver, the suspect began to run, police said.

After a brief chase, he was caught without incident, police said.

A K9 unit search turned up cocaine, oxycodone pills and items used for the sale of narcotics, police said.

The suspect — described as a 32-year-old Lowndes County resident — is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II — cocaine with the intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule II — oxycodone with the intent to distribute, felony possession of pills outside of the original container, possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

"I am proud of the work by our detectives and our K9 Unit, who ensured that this subject was arrested, along with recovering these dangerous narcotics before they could get into the wrong hands," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.