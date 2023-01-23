Lowndes man faces drug trafficking charge

Jan. 23—VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was arrested last week on a drug trafficking charge.

Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division carried out a search warrant at a home on Kinderlou-Clyattville Road, finding 12 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of marijuana, firearms, currency, tobacco and an upscale drone, believed to be used in distribution of contraband into correctional facilities, according to a sheriff's office statement.

The suspect is in the Lowndes County jail, charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, authorities said.

Other suspects have been identified both locally and statewide, and more arrests are anticipated, the sheriff's office said. Investigators are seeking federal prosecution in the case.

