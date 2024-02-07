Lowndes tornado was 'significant' EF-2

Feb. 6—VALDOSTA — A tornado that tore through northern Lowndes County Sunday was a "significant" EF-2 twister, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The tornado was one of two confirmed by the weather service's Tallahassee, Fla., office as a storm system moved through north Florida and South Georgia. The other was a comparatively weak EF-0 tornado in Jefferson County, Fla.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale ranks tornadoes by their wind speeds from EF-0 (65-85 mph) to EF-5 (200+ mph). An EF-2, such as Sunday's twister in Lowndes, has wind speeds from 111-135 mph.

The twister touched down at 3:05 p.m. two miles north of Dasher along Old Lake Park Road south of Hickory Grove Road, the statement said. It headed north, cutting a 200-yard wide swath of destruction for 6.2 miles.

An uninhabited trailer home on Ezell Road was flattened and another was destroyed on Johnson Road, the weather service said. Other damage included a destroyed farm building, roof damage to a home on Davis Lane and damage to a metal structure along U.S. 84.

The tornado fell apart in a pecan orchard north of U.S. 84 around 3:14 p.m., meaning it was on the ground for nine minutes, according to the weather service.

No fatalities were reported.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.