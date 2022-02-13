🌱 Lowrider Mural At Museum of Art + 133 Birds Seized

Nicole Fallon-Peek
·3 min read

Get on up, Dallas! Let's get you started this Monday with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Sunny; breezy in the p.m.. High: 72 Low: 48.

If you are reading this, so are your potential customers. Click here to learn how you can sponsor the Dallas Daily.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

  1. A new mural at the Dallas Museum of Art's Concourse celebrates the area's lowrider culture. The mural titled Drifting on a Memory will be on display until Jul. 10, 2022, and covers 153 feet of wall. Lowriding is a custom that promotes showcasing your vehicle's design while socializing with your community. This culture is what artist Guadalupe Rosales intends to recognize. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

  2. The SPCA of Texas and the Dallas Police Department have seized 133 birds from a local cockfighting ring. The live animals were handed over to the SPCA of Texas' location in Dallas where medical examinations will take place. The Dallas Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into the criminal case. (CBS Dallas)

  3. The City of Dallas dedicates a statue and holds a ceremony for a boy who was murdered in 1973 by a Dallas police officer. In 1973, Santos Rodriguez was pulled from his home and accused of stealing $8 from a vending machine by an officer. The officer proceeded to shoot and kill the boy. The death of Rodriguez was felt throughout the city, prompting a wave of political activism. The statue will be at Pike Park in front of the Santos Rodriguez Recreation Center.(NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

From our sponsor:

Today's Dallas Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Dallas:

  • The Market (Open Daily) At The Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

  • Collin County Early Voting At The Renner Frankford Branch Library (8:00 AM)

  • Early Voting: Primary Election At The Skyline Branch Library (8:00 AM)

From my notebook:

  • The Dallas Cowboys celebrates a spectacular season of high-intensity football. (Instagram)

  • The Dallas Mavericks team has signed Dorian Finney-Smith to a contract extension. (Instagram)

  • Dallas Zoo celebrates Galentine's Day with their two favorite pals, Jenny & Gypsy the elephants. Click to take a look at these gorgeous animals. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Loving the Dallas Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

  • Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

  • Get your local business showcased in front of readers

You're all caught up for today. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Dallas Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Unexpected Places To Buy Valentine’s Day Gifts

    Buying unique Valentine's Day gifts for your loved ones and friends can be a challenge, but fortunately, there are a number of places you can shop (online) for all of your gifts this year. If you want...

  • Police investigating fatal shooting in Covington

    The victim, who hasn't been identified, was found inside the vehicle and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, seen gaining as rates outlook improves

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. "We look forward to the coming year with a prudently managed balance sheet that is poised to benefit from rising interest rates," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement on Monday, adding that the bank expects mid-to-single digit loan growth or better this year, after reporting a 9% increase last year.

  • 25 Promising Housing Markets for Homebuyers

    You're in the market for a new hometown, but you're not willing to move just anywhere. The next place you put down roots needs to be not just affordable, but also a great place to live, with plenty of...

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • Guns may wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, beachgoers are warned

    “Anyone finding any guns is urged to call 911 and have an officer recover them.”

  • Fayetteville native: Attempt to change a tire leads to harrowing confrontation, gun shot

    A lesson in how to change your first flat tire instead turned into a reminder that there are some people who are just filled with hate and evil.

  • Corvette Driver Shot For Not Street Racing

    Yes, you read that right…

  • Authorities investigating Kalispell shooting

    Authorities investigating Kalispell shooting

  • 'Full blown' pandemic could be ending soon, Fauci says; US daily infection totals falling sharply: COVID-19 Updates

    Local health agencies should feel comfortable ending mask mandates soon, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

  • Community reacts to rape and murder case in American River Parkway

    Arden-Arcade resident Carly Figel fell in love with Sacramento because of the bike trails in the American River Parkway. She never expected the peaceful, tree-lined roads could be the backdrop to a violent crime. "It’s terrifying that can happen," Figel said. "It’s so sad that someone actually got killed out here." Authorities announced on Thursday night the arrest of 37-year- old Mikilo Rawls for the rape and murder of Emma Roark. She was just 20-years old.

  • Who is the man who allegedly injured nine officers during Phoenix standoff

    ABC15 is uncovering new details on the man who allegedly injured nine officers during a Phoenix standoff and shooting early Friday morning.

  • Letters to the Editor: Feb. 12, 2022

    Readers share their views on infill housing; an unsolved murder from 1992; Sheriff Flowers' future; and the consequences of electric vehicles

  • Mexican Cartel ‘Cannibal Schools’ Force Recruits to Eat Human Flesh

    Photo illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyA member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel—his stomach straining against a black sleeveless vest—is crouching over the body of a mutilated foot soldier from a rival crime group. The fallen man’s hands are bound and his chest looks like it has been torn open.Shocking cellphone footage—captured in broad daylight—shows the hitman tearing large bites from the dead man’s heart. The cameraman continues to film as the hitman mocks the fallen

  • 2 arrested, charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

    State Police said Caleb Dustin Elledge, of Los Lunas, and Alanna Martinez were located after a Saturday search at a home in the town of McIntosh.

  • Cherokee Nation seeks Black descendants linked to slavery as it tries to atone

    One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members.The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Cherokee Nation last year launched the Cherokee Freedm

  • Man arrested for not giving guns to cops

    A 60-year-old man was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies for not handing over more than two dozen firearms that were in his possession.

  • Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

    An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday. The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran. The violence took place in a village in the district of Khanewal in Punjab province.

  • DA clears deputy who killed Black man after suspected jaywalking

    An Orange County sheriff who fatally shot an unarmed homeless Black man in 2020 will not be facing criminal charges, […] The post DA clears deputy who killed Black man after suspected jaywalking appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Letters to the editor for Saturday, February 12, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics