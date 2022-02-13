🌱 Lowrider Mural At Museum of Art + 133 Birds Seized

Get on up, Dallas! Let's get you started this Monday with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Sunny; breezy in the p.m.. High: 72 Low: 48.

Top stories in Dallas today:

A new mural at the Dallas Museum of Art's Concourse celebrates the area's lowrider culture. The mural titled Drifting on a Memory will be on display until Jul. 10, 2022, and covers 153 feet of wall. Lowriding is a custom that promotes showcasing your vehicle's design while socializing with your community. This culture is what artist Guadalupe Rosales intends to recognize. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) The SPCA of Texas and the Dallas Police Department have seized 133 birds from a local cockfighting ring. The live animals were handed over to the SPCA of Texas' location in Dallas where medical examinations will take place. The Dallas Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into the criminal case. (CBS Dallas) The City of Dallas dedicates a statue and holds a ceremony for a boy who was murdered in 1973 by a Dallas police officer. In 1973, Santos Rodriguez was pulled from his home and accused of stealing $8 from a vending machine by an officer. The officer proceeded to shoot and kill the boy. The death of Rodriguez was felt throughout the city, prompting a wave of political activism. The statue will be at Pike Park in front of the Santos Rodriguez Recreation Center.(NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

Events today in Dallas:

The Market (Open Daily) At The Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

Collin County Early Voting At The Renner Frankford Branch Library (8:00 AM)

Early Voting: Primary Election At The Skyline Branch Library (8:00 AM)

The Dallas Cowboys celebrates a spectacular season of high-intensity football. (Instagram)

The Dallas Mavericks team has signed Dorian Finney-Smith to a contract extension. (Instagram)

Dallas Zoo celebrates Galentine's Day with their two favorite pals, Jenny & Gypsy the elephants. Click to take a look at these gorgeous animals. (Facebook)

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

