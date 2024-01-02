Lowriders Show Out As Cruising Ban Officially Lifted
MIsha DiBono reports from National City.
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama face off in a powerhouse battle at the Rose Bowl.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals, alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.
“I kind of focus and do my own path and everyone has their own way to this league,” Jaquez said. “Mine just happened to take a little bit longer than some others and that’s fine.”
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
The Jaguars will be without their quarterback for a key game Sunday.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
A federal judge in California has shot down Elon Musk’s attempt to invalidate a state social media law. The state’s AB 587 requires social companies to publish their content moderation policies, something Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) claimed violated the First Amendment.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Emergency contraception sales surge after certain holidays, especially New Year's Eve.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.