With lows in the 30s and 40s expected, Volusia, Flagler are in for a cold New Year's weekend

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

After a disappointingly gloomy and rainy Christmas, residents in Volusia and Flagler counties can now expect near freezing temperatures for New Year’s weekend.

A cold front moving across the state will drop temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s over the weekend, according to forecasters.

Early Saturday and early Sunday will be the coldest in the Volusia County area, according to Zach Law, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Low temperatures for those days will be in the upper 30s.

And the wind will make it feel colder.

“It’s going to be a tad breezy,” Law added. “So we might have some wind chill value that may feel a little colder than what the actual temperature is. It could feel as cold as lower 30s, mid 30s.”

Although coastal communities can expect temperatures “a tad warmer” than inland parts of the county, the difference won’t be significant, Law said.

Flagler County residents can expect very similar temperatures, with a low of 39 expected early Saturday and 40 degrees early Sunday, according to NWS forecasts.

No freezing threat yet, but residents encouraged to prepare

There's no threat of freezing temperatures yet, but residents should still prepare.

“Right now, we’re not forecasting below-freezing temperatures, but this could potentially be one of the colder snaps that we’ll see for the first time this season,” Law said. “So just be mindful and take your normal cold weather preparations.”

The warmup this time around will be more gradual than the few fronts that came and went over the past few months.

Lows in the mid 40s will continue into the middle of next week, Law said, with temperatures continuing to rise in the following days.

In terms of beach conditions, residents can expect mid to high risk of rip currents into the weekend, as well as hazardous seas for boating, he added.

How to safely prepare for the cold and stay warm?

Flagler County officials last week issued tips on how to safely prepare for the cold.

They include:

Never use the oven to heat the home.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Screen fireplaces to contain sparks.

Portable space heaters should be kept 3-feet away from anything that can burn.

Turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

