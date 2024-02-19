Lows in 40s to start week following cold front, weekend rainfall across Treasure Coast

Cooler than normal temperatures are forecast to follow a cold front and low-pressure system that brought between 1½ and 2½ inches of rain to the Treasure Coast over the weekend.

With wind chill, temperatures could dip into the low-to-mid 40s early Tuesday in Indian River and St. Lucie counties, with coastal regions and Martin County expected to remain a few degrees warmer in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne.

“Each consecutive morning, we warm up by a couple degrees,” said meteorologist Robert Haley.

Satellite imagery shows cloud cover over central and south Florida following a weekend cold front the brought rains and cool temperatures to the Treasure Coast.

A low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico collided with a cold front moving south from the continental United States over the weekend, leading to heavy rain and conditions for cooler weather, he said.

Rain measurements from Vero Beach and Fort Pierce area airports show 1.71 and 1.65 inches over the weekend. Official amounts from the Stuart area were not available Monday morning, but Haley said much of the Treasure Coast saw between 1.5 and 2.5 inches.

“A couple of localized areas got 3 inches or more,” he said.

Showers were forecast throughout Monday, followed by the coolest expected temperatures Tuesday morning.

The week's forecast was brought on by a pattern that has persisted through much of the winter months, consisting of storms and rainfall ahead of what were sometimes multiple cold fronts in a week and followed by periodic cool downs.

Haley said the pattern was beginning to change.

"It’s less frantic...," he said. "We’re definitely seeing more of a gap between the fronts."

Although temperatures for the week were considered below normal with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, for this time of year, he said, it was well above past years' recorded lows in the 30s.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Lows in 40s to start week following cold front across Treasure Coast