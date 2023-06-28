Lowville police chief, sergeant charged with misconduct

Jun. 28—LOWVILLE — Charges have been filed against Lowville Police Chief Randy L. Roggie and Sgt. Phillip K. Turk by the state police.

Turck, 47, Croghan, was charged with felony falsifying business records, misdemeanor official misconduct and three counts of misdemeanor petit larceny.

Roggie, 59, Beaver Falls, was charged with one count of official misconduct.

According to the state police news release, the officers were issued tickets to appear in Lowville Town Court on July 6.

In February, the state police Special Investigations Unit searched the police department offices and requested documents from the county's STOP-DWI program coordinator.

Because Lewis County District Attorney Leanne K. Moser has been working directly with the department through the Drug Task Force and on other cases, she recused herself from being involved with this case.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Onondaga District Attorney's Office has been leading the process.

Roggie's retirement began on Monday but he had been on vacation before that, according to village Mayor Joseph G. Beagle.

Former Sheriff Michael Tabolt took over as interim police chief on Monday to administer the department, but Beagle said he will not be going out on patrols.

Turck has been on sick leave for about 10 work days after submitting a doctor's recommendation, the mayor said.

"Basically because they haven't been doing any police work or been at the police department at all, the village does not have to suspend them," he said. "Basically, they have been arrested and it's up to the courts now, but they have rights. They are innocent until proven guilty."

Although the department was already down one officer due to an injury, Beagle said the department has been able to ensure all shifts are covered and the community served. The addition of Turck's absence filling in for patrols makes it more difficult, but, Beagle said. "we'll get through it."