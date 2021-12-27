‘Loyal’ Chinese restaurant worker shot multiple times trying to protect business from armed robber

A restaurant worker in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is recovering after being shot multiple times in what appeared to be an attempted burglary last week.



What happened: Chengyan Wang was deep-cleaning Shanghai Taste in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road when a man broke in around 3 a.m. on Dec. 20. The suspect, identified later as Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, shot him seven times, according to KSNV.



Wang opted to stay late on the night of Dec. 19 to perform the deep clean, which he does every week. Surveillance video reportedly showed the suspect trying to break in through multiple back doors until he reached the restaurant.

It’s unclear what happened inside the business, but Wang “defiantly” tried to fight the suspect, according to Shanghai Taste managing partner Joe Muscaglione. The suspect fled without stealing, but they believe the incident was an attempted burglary.

Wang, who wound up outside the restaurant, reportedly suffered four shots to the abdomen, one to the shoulder, another through the neck and one on a hand. A security guard at Shanghai Plaza, where the restaurant is located, found him and called for help.







The aftermath: Wang was taken to UMC Trauma Center, where he remained in critical condition before Christmas Day. Two fundraisers have been set up to help with his medical expenses.



As Wang recovers, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Gaston-Anderson, 23, as a suspect in the shooting. He is known to frequent tourist corridor areas, FOX 5 reported.

Wang lives in the U.S. by himself, sending money back to his family in China. Muscaglione described him as a polite and respectful employee who has a strong work ethic. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Just a good, hard, loyal worker,” Muscaglione told KTNV.

In an update three days later to their original Dec. 20 Facebook post about the incident, Shanghai Taste wrote, "Wang is going to make it! He opened his eyes and has had three successful surgeries."

The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce organized a GoFundMe page to raise money for Wang’s medical bills. The Asian Community Development Council, which is also based in the city, set up a separate fundraiser via Mightycause.



Gaston-Anderson remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-2639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.



