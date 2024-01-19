Loyal dog helps rescue owner who fell through thin, icy waters Up North

An unlikely canine hero assisted in the rescue of her 65-year-old owner, a Traverse City man who fell through the icy waters of Arbutus Lake in East Bay Township on Thursday.

Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts responded to the scene after bystanders saw the man fall through the ice and called 911, according to a news release from the agency.

As the man struggled in the frigid water, Bennetts realized he couldn't reach the man himself due to the icy conditions, and seized the moment, calling on Ruby, the man's loyal dog, standing beside him on the ice.

After attaching a rescue disc to Ruby's collar, the officer orchestrated a doggy-assisted ice rescue, ensuring a bone-chilling incident turned into a heartwarming tale of survival.

Ruby brought her owner the disc, allowing Bennetts to pull the man out of the water and safely across the ice, with the help of a firefighter from Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.

The victim was in the water for about 16 minutes. He was transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment, where he was later released.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Traverse City man rescued by loyal dog, MSP after falling through ice