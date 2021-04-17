Why the Queen chose loyal lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, for her loneliest journey

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (511702a) Queen Elizabeth II with lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey QUEEN ELIZABETH II, WEST NEWTON CHURCH, SANDRINGHAM, BRITAIN - 06 FEB 2005 - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It was her loneliest journey, but she was not alone. In her darkest day on public duty, the Queen had her loyal lady-in-waiting by her side, Lady Susan Hussey.

Carried in the State Bentley for the short journey from the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle to the Galilee Porch of St George’s Chapel, the Queen and Lady Susan travelled in companionable silence.

In quiet contemplation, with rugs over their knees, the two women faced the cameras and the watching world with dignified calm.

The Queen had personally asked Lady Susan to join her for the journey, as she prepared to say farewell to her husband of 73 years.

One of a close inner circle of ladies-in-waiting, Lady Susan has been by the Queen’s side since the birth of Prince Andrew, when she joined the royal household to help answer a flood of letters.

Known affectionately as 'Number One Head Girl' in an office once likened to the cheery atmosphere of a girls’ school common room, she has been described as one of the key trusted figures helping the Queen in her later life.

She is among a handful of confidantes with whom the Queen can now share half a lifetime of memories, knowing the Duke of Edinburgh behind closed doors as few else do.

A Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the 81-year-old is the youngest daughter of the 12th Earl of Waldegrave, the widow of Marmaduke Hussey, the former chairman of the BBC, and sister of former Tory Cabinet minister William Waldegrave.

Close to the Prince of Wales and a godmother to the Duke of Cambridge, her steady influence has been felt across the generations of the Royal Family.

Her peerless knowledge of the workings of the palace has seen her show newcomers to royal life – including the then Lady Diana Spencer and latterly the Duchess of Sussex – the ropes. She is said to have recommended Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the beloved nanny of Princes William and Harry, for the job.

While her presence is often unremarked-upon, she can be seen in photographs from all aspects of royal life, from accompanying Pippa Middleton to church at Sandringham in 2017 to being the friendly face greeting incoming and outgoing Prime Ministers during their nerve-wracking trip to the palace.

In 2012, her presence on the rain-soaked royal barge for the Jubilee river pageant was noted as she placed a pashmina over the Queen’s shoulders to protect her from the elements.

In common with other ladies-in-waiting, she is not paid for the role and continues to serve out of personal loyalty to the Queen.

Part of the royal household since 1960, she is a regular in the Court Circular, often representing Her Majesty at funerals and events when the Queen has obligations elsewhere.

When the Queen was still travelling the globe in her role as Head of State, Lady Susan was by her side.

At home, she has been present in the background at countless royal engagements, accepting flowers and gifts for the Queen, gently marshalling children, and calming the nerves of the endless stream of local dignitaries who want their moment in the sun.

In the office, she is one of a team still answering the numerous letters sent to the Queen, letting the small children who send pictures and poems know their kindness has not gone unnoticed.

As the Queen begins a new phase of her life, without Prince Philip by her side, she will find comfort in the shared memories and constant companionship of a close band of ladies-in-waiting, led by Lady Susan.