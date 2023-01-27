Loyal man convicted of child sexual assault

Jan. 26—NEILLSVILLE — A Loyal man who was charged with child sexual assault in four separate counties entered a guilty plea Wednesday to two counts in Clark County Court.

Roger J. Hattamer, 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree child sexual assault of a person under age 13 and child enticement-exposing sex organ. His ongoing case in Chippewa County also will be consolidated with the Clark County matter. Four other counts in the Clark County case were dismissed.

Judge Daniel Diehn ordered a pre-sentence investigation be performed, and he set sentencing for July 10.

Hattamer had been free on a $600 cash bond, but Diehn revoked bond at the conclusion of the hearing and ordered Hattamer be taken into custody.

According to the Chippewa county criminal complaint, the girl told authorities that Hattamer sexually assaulted her at a home in the town of Lake Holcombe, beginning in early 2009 and continuing until July 2010. The sex offenses began when the girl was 8 or 9 and occurred over a decade.

Hattamer has been charged with various counts of child sexual assault in Taylor and Rusk counties as well, online court records show. In Rusk County Court, he was found guilty Jan. 13 of child sexual exploitation, child enticement-sexual contact, and sex with a child age 16 or older; he is set to be sentenced there June 12. In Taylor County, he is charged with repeated sexual assault, child enticement and exposing genitals to a child; he is set for a plea hearing there Feb. 8.

Online court records show Hattamer was convicted in 2012 in Oconto County Court of failure to pay child support, which is a felony.

Hattamer did have a trial in Chippewa County Court in May 2022, but a mistrial was declared because Judge Ben Lane determined there were inconsistencies in testimony from two eyewitnesses.