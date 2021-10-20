For loyal Portillo’s customers, IPO puts a new item on the menu: shares in a favorite company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Zumbach, Chicago Tribune
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Portillo’s is expected to go public Thursday and raise $405.4 million with its initial public offering.

The Oak Brook-based fast casual chain offered nearly 20.3 million shares of its stock at $20 per share — a little less than the cost of three Italian beef sandwiches, Portillo’s said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol PTLO, the company said.

Portillo’s announced plans to go public earlier this summer and said it believes it could eventually grow from 67 restaurants to more than 600 over the next 25 years, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

It also touted its “passionate (some might say obsessed)” customer base in those documents, which included a selection of their tweets about the brand, including “I’m gonna baptize my first born child in Portillo’s melted cheese.”

The beloved chain ships food to customers in all 50 states and recently began putting its brand on a wide range of new merchandise, including Portillo’s-themed swimsuits, pool floats and a “G is for Giardiniera” alphabet book.

Couples who share a love of its food can book professional engagement photography sessions at its restaurants that come with crew neck sweatshirts reading “I only have fries for you” and “the cake to my shake.” The “Newlywed Spread” late-night wedding catering package includes a cheese sauce fountain for those who prefer its cheese fries to chocolate fondue.

Even Chicago Sky star Candace Parker’s a fan, giving her preferred order at a news conference earlier this year: fish sandwich with cheese, jumbo chili cheese dog with no onions, fries and a cake shake with a slice of chocolate cake to go for later.

Some say they want to purchase shares, not just sandwiches, once they have the option.

“I looked into the prospectus, and there’s good growth … I think it’s a brand that could take off, selling that Chicago taste all over the country,” said Kamil Krawczyk, 35, of Arlington Heights.

He started day trading while staying home to take care of his son during the pandemic and is a fan of Portillo’s hot dogs and Maxwell Street Polish sausage.

Others planning to buy shares once the company goes public just want a piece of a favorite chain. When Kathy Trojak heard about the IPO, she knew she wanted to give her son Jesse shares as a Christmas gift, just like she’d once given her Green Bay Packers-loving father shares in the team.

Jesse, 23, loves Portillo’s fries. He’s on the autism spectrum, and when he was younger, the family made a project of visiting every Portillo’s restaurant in Illinois — about 30 at the time, said Trojak, who lives in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood.

“We could use a few dividends back from Portillo’s,” she joked.

The average customer probably couldn’t buy in at the initial offering price. In an IPO, most shares are allocated to large institutional investors like mutual funds and money management firms and deep-pocketed clients of some of the banks taking the company public, said Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride.

Some fintech apps like Robinhood give users access to IPOs, but they would likely have a lot more interested buyers than shares and might award the option to purchase them at random, he said.

Once a company goes public and its shares begin trading, anyone can purchase them as they would any other stock, McBride said.

When Portillo’s got its start in 1963, founder Dick Portillo was selling hot dogs from a trailer, then called “The Dog House,” in a parking lot in Villa Park.

Today the company has 67 restaurants across nine states, up from 40 locations in 2015, one year after Portillo sold the chain to private equity firm Berkshire Partners.

Cindy Waidanz, 64, of Lombard, grew up about three blocks from original location, when you could get a meal for $1.50. She remembers going there to get lunch with her mom and her mom’s friends as a kid. Now, she brings hot dogs and cheese fries when going to visit her daughter in Kentucky “for a taste of home.”

“It’s not the little company it used to be, but it’s really a success story for someone who came from this area, and I think people like that,” she said.

Portillo’s revenues were an estimated $138 million during the quarter that ended Sept. 26, up about 15.3% compared with the same period last year, due to an increase in the average order size and five new restaurant openings, according to regulatory filings.

The chain aims to grow its number of restaurants by about 10% a year and said it believes it could eventually grow from 67 locations to more than 600 over the next 25 years.

Fast casual restaurants like Portillo’s didn’t suffer as much as the overall restaurant industry during the pandemic and have been bouncing back, said David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic, a Chicago-based food service research and consulting firm.

The $62.1 billion fast casual industry is expected to be about 4% larger than it was in 2019 by the end of the year, according to Technomic, which predicted 9% growth next year.

A lot of that growth is expected to come from drive-thru and other takeout orders, which surged during the pandemic, Henkes said.

At Portillo’s, the average restaurant’s dine-in sales dropping from $4.4 million in 2019 to $1.9 million during the year that ended June 27, according to the filing. Drive-thru sales, however, rose from $3.4 million to $4.9 million and delivery sales jumped from $500,000 to $850,000.

Each Portillo’s averaged $7.9 million in revenue during the year that ended June 27, which is “out of this world” and more than double the sales of a typical McDonald’s or Chipotle, said Sean Dunlop, an equity analyst at Morningstar who covers the restaurant industry.

Chicago-area Portillo’s fared even better, averaging $9.1 million.

That’s in part because Portillo’s restaurants are bigger than other chains, and nearly all locations have double-lane drive-thrus. Henkes also attributed it to “craveable foods” and efficient operations.

“They’re a well-oiled machine, when you look at the amount of business that goes through the drive-thru,” he said.

The challenge will be whether they can maintain those strong sales and margins as they expand to areas without a natural fondness for Chicago-style dogs and base of loyal customers, Dunlop said.

The company will also be facing industrywide challenges like labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and cost increases.

Fans in Portillo’s-less cities are eager to see the company expand. On a recent Facebook post announcing a new Portillo’s in Madison, Wisc., commenters put in requests for cities across 17 different states.

Dallas, Texas, has a 743-person Facebook group campaigning for a restaurant called “Portillo’s wanted in DFW.” Founder Nancy Boyce, 65, grew up going to the hot dog stand in Villa Park but now lives in Grapevine, Texas.

“We all miss our foods, and we want to bring Chicago food here in Texas,” she said.

Some local customers, meanwhile, worried too much growth could change a local favorite, saying they thought they’d tasted changes after Dick Portillo sold the company in 2014.

“That’s my fear, because they’re such an iconic Chicago restaurant. If it gets too big too quick, it could hurt the brand,” said Barb Arrate, 50.

Arrate first visited Portillo’s about 30 years ago on one of her first dates with her now-husband Tony in Villa Park.

“It was the best hot dog I’ve had, hands down,” she said.

They don’t eat there as often now that they live in Spring Valley, about an hour away from Peoria and the nearest Portillo’s. Despite her concerns, she’s considering investing.

“If I can’t have a piece of chocolate cake, at least I’ll have a piece of the building,” she said.

lzumbach@chicagotribune.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • 11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of cryptocurrencies, and go directly to read the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Over the past few years, hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to cryptocurrency. FTX, […]

  • Why AMD Can Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock

    The world's appetite for semiconductors has increased big time, as the world is using more and more chips in various applications ranging from smartphones to data centers to cars to video games. IDC estimates that global semiconductor demand could jump 17.3% in 2021, which would be a nice bump over last year's increase of 10.8%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a big beneficiary of this trend as its chips are used in some fast-growing niches, which has triggered impressive growth in the company's top and bottom lines.

  • Ethereum: Last Chance for a Low-Risk Buying Opportunity Should Be Around the Corner

    As long as ETH can stay above the September lows, the pullback will, IMHO, be the last low-risk buying opportunity before it rallies to $7500 and ultimately to $9000.

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]