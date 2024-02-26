Loyalist victims' widows awarded financial settlements

The widows of two men murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1976 have been awarded financial settlements.

John Toland and James Loughrey were shot within days of each other in the villages of Eglinton and nearby Greysteel, County Londonderry.

Their families have always claimed there was collusion and sued the Minister of Defence (MoD) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

On Monday, the MoD and PSNI settled the cases with no admission of liability.

John Toland was working as a barman in the Happy Landing pub in Eglinton when he was killed.

The 36-year-old was shot four times in the back after two men walked into the pub on 22 November 1976.

The Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF), a cover-name for the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), admitted responsibility for the murder and claimed that he had been passing information to the IRA.

His family always denied the claim and in 2012, the Historical Enquires Team (HET) found it to be entirely without foundation or substance.

The HET also found evidence of collusion between security forces and loyalist paramilitaries in the murder.

And they said it could not be ruled out in the murder of James Loughrey in nearby Greysteel the same month.

The father-of-eight, who was also 36 years old, was shot by the UDA at the front door of his home on 14 November and died on 25 November.

James Loughrey was shot dead in front of his family at their home in Greysteel in 1976

His family criticised the original police investigation and claimed the so-called brigadier of the UDA in the city at the time was never questioned.

They claimed he was working as an agent for the security forces and that the allegations of collusion were never properly investigated.

In the initial police investigation, nobody was charged with any offences in relation to Mr Toland's murder.

However, there was a significant development in 1986 when Leonard Campbell, who was in prison for armed robbery, contacted the police and admitted his involvement in the murders of Mr Toland and two other men.

Mr Campbell along with two others - Colin Gray and David Hamilton, a serving soldier in the British army's Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR), were subsequently charged with Mr Toland's murder.

In 1987, David Hamilton was jailed for five years for providing the murder weapon after two murder charges against him were dropped.

Colin Gray was acquitted after it emerged that he had been in prison at the time of Mr Toland's murder.

Sara Duddy, of the Pat Finucane Centre, which supported the families, said the settlement is "a positive outcome for two widows and two families devastated by these murders over forty years ago".

"Both widows had large, young families, and the emotional and financial impacts caused by Jim's and John's murders are still felt to this day," she said.

"This settlement goes some way to acknowledge the hurt caused.

"It is a disappointing that other families will not be afforded the same opportunity to pursue this course of action due to the shameful Legacy Act that stops civil actions."