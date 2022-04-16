New Loyola Coach | Crime Ring Conviction | Donut Den Owner Dies

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 2016, is up for sale.



Bruce Aronson grew up in Arlington Heights, was a 1976 graduate of Arlington High School. He worked at his family's businesses, The Arlington Cake Box in Arlington Heights.

Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

Arlington Heights police said the conviction of Barrington resident Artur Gilowski was the result of a five-year investigation.

Allison Guth, an Arlington Heights native, was an assistant coach with the Ramblers from 2005 to 2007.

Adangelo Roura, a student at John Hersey High School, was one of three students to receive a $1,000 scholarship from NSHSS-DECA.

POLICE REPORTS

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch