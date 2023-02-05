LPA Group (LON:LPA) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think LPA Group (LON:LPA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for LPA Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = UK£1.1m ÷ (UK£22m - UK£5.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, LPA Group has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured LPA Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LPA Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of LPA Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.4% from 14% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On LPA Group's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that LPA Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 51% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about LPA Group, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

While LPA Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

