LPA Group Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

LPA Group (LON:LPA) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£19.3m (up 5.8% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£1.19m (up from UK£34.0k loss in FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 6.1% (up from net loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

LPA Group shares are up 9.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for LPA Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

