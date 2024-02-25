LPD arrests two men for allegedly shooting at a home on Pierce Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police says two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that occurred on Pierce Street early morning on Sunday, Feb. 25.

According to the police department, a citizen called at 1:22 a.m. to a report their home was being struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the 1000-block of Pierce Street. On the scene, they found a home that was struck by gunfire, as well as spent bullet casings.

During the investigation, police learned the residents were inside the home during the time of the shooting; however, no injuries have been reported.

LPD identified 20-year-old Antwon Jermain Wilson and 19-year-old Del’Quon Melik Terry as allegedly being involved in the shooting. Officers were able to locate Wilson and Terry in a home on the 800-block of Pierce Street and took them into custody.

Wilson and Terry were taken to Blue Ridge Regional Jail where they are being held without bond on the following charges:

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Defacing a serial number on a firearm

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Discharge a firearm in the city limits

Police say this incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

