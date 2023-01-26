LPD asks state to investigate officers accused of punching man. Cops placed on leave

A video posted Dec. 21, 2022, on Facebook appears to show a Lakeland police officer repeatedly punching a suspect, Antwan Glover, while arresting him after a traffic stop. Witnesses used phones to record videos during the incident that occurred shortly after midnight. In 2 clips posted to the Facebook page of the suspect, 4 officers can be seen helping to subdue him in the Paul A. Diggs neighborhood.

LAKELAND — Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor has asked Florida Department of Law Enforcement to open a use-of-force investigation on the officers accused of punching a man during a traffic stop.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement's investigation of the Dec. 18 arrest of Antwan Glover will be conducted separately from Lakeland's own internal administrative review, Taylor said in a late-night statement.

"I recognize the community has questions surrounding this arrest, and I appreciate the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s willingness to take on this investigation," he said. "I am confident in their abilities to review the facts fairly, and the Lakeland Police Department will fully cooperate with any requests made by FDLE."

Previously:Lakeland police officers accused of punching man at traffic stop put on modified duty

Call for action:Polk BLM calls for arrest of 4 Lakeland officers, removal of new police chief

Pressure on Lakeland police:BLM alleges 'pattern of violent behavior' by LPD officers

FDLE will gather evidence from the Dec. 18 arrest and conduct interviews of those involved as well as possible witnesses looking at any potential criminal action under state law, FDLE spokesman Jeremy Burns said. It will not assess whether LPD officers potentially broke the agency's use-of-force policy. The FDLE investigation will be presented to the State Attorney's Office to determine whether to file any criminal charges. There is no timeframe by which the state investigation must be finished, Burns said.

"There's no hard and fast deadline," he said. "With all cases, we are very thorough and expedient. We understand the public wants to know what happened."

Taylor said the four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until the FDLE's investigation is underway: Sgt. Mark Eby, Detective Dillon Cornn, and Officers Anton Jefferson and Jason McCain. The officers are required to be available to answer to their supervisors, according to Taylor, but will not be allowed to exercise their police authority or work extra detail. Up until now, they had been working on modified duty with limited public contact.

Story continues

The four officers under investigation are members of the department's Street Crimes Unit. On Dec. 18, the unit was patrolling the 400 block of West 9th Street when they detained Glover for allegedly not wearing a seatbelt, then officers spotted marijuana inside the car. Glover said he was an approved medical marijuana user, but the officers said later in their arrest affidavit that his medical marijuana card was never found. Two videos posted to Facebook of Glover’s arrest went viral, showing what appeared to be an officer punching Glover in the head and upper torso.

Black leaders in the Lakeland have been calling for the police department to release all video and any evidence they have of what happened at the Dec. 18 traffic stop.

The incident happened before Lakeland issued body cameras to all of its 250 members. While many of department's cruisers have in-vehicle dashboard cameras, LPD spokeswoman Robin Tillett said the black, unmarked Ford Explorer utilized by the Street Crimes Unit did not have a camera. Tillett said the car is scheduled have a camera system installed as part of the police department's new technology package.

The police chief has stated that, according to state law, he can't release information regarding complaints of misconduct once an investigation opened until that investigation is closed. He said such information is "confidential and exempt" from the state's public records law until the investigation is concluded and written notice of its findings provided to employees.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland police ask FDLE to investigate beating caught on video