🌱LPD Bids Adieu To Nick + St. Paddy's Day Parade + What To Plant

Saturday's weather: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 54 Low: 32.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns today after two years. COVID-19 wreaked havoc on pretty much everything, including Denver's St. Paddy's Day parade — which returns today in Downtown Denver after a two-year hiatus. Lakewood Police Department says goodbye to Nick's Cafe. Many items on Nick’s menu, including many breakfast items, were named after Lakewood police department employees. (FOX31) Spring is right around the corner, and 5280 Magazine has some tips for getting your planting started the right way. (5280) How do Coloradoans feel about climate change? Pew Foundation study show attitudes toward climate change policies are split by more than mere political party affiliation — including demographic factors like generational differences, gender, race, ethnicity and socioeconomic situation. (KRDO) Denver's Welton Street Cafe closing the doors of its original location. The end of an era has come for an iconic restaurant in Denver – the Welton Street Cafe is closing its doors at its long-time location in Five Points. The family that owns the restaurant has confirmed their plans to move down the street to a new location. (FOX31)

Spring Forward, yup, it's that time again... Just when you got used to the normal time, here we go with moving the clocks forward again. Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m.

How Coloradans can help people in Ukraine after Russian invasion. (Axios)

Jefferson County Health ignored nearly 500 face mask complaints. (CBS4)

