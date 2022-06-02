LPD chief provides details on police-involved shooting

At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Lubbock police identified the suspect in a Wednesday evening officer-involved shooting and gave a timeline of events that led up to the incident.

Police identified 30-year-old Phillip Torres as the suspect who reportedly led officers on several pursuits and allegedly engaged in aggravated robbery before being shot by officers. Torres is currently under Lubbock County Sheriff's Office custody at University Medical Center, where he was transported Wednesday with serious injuries.

Giving a timeline of Wednesday's events as they unfolded, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said LPD dispatch received the first call of the evening's events, which led to the eventual officer-involved shooting, at 7:12 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2100 block of 67th Street from Torres' mother advising police that she was concerned he might hurt someone.

Police had previously responded to a call at that same residence that morning about damaged property.

Booking photo and charges of Phillip Torres, suspect involved in June 1 policed-involved shooting.

Officers arrived at the residence Wednesday evening, where they found Torres in his vehicle, a Chevy Equinox. He fled the scene westbound to Loop 289 where police followed in pursuit.

Mitchell said the pursuit was canceled at 7:29 p.m. near West Loop 289 and 19th Street due to Torres running a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road, which created a safety concern for the public.

At 7:36 p.m., police dispatch received a call about a theft in progress at The Knife Guys, 6620 Milwaukee Ave., where the suspect was attempting to remove two "battle ready" swords from the wall.

Mitchell said Torres had cut himself on the arm with one of the swords removed from the wall, was arguing with individuals in the store, and had taken a machete and an axe before fleeing the store.

Police arrived at that location when a similar Chevy Equinox to the one Torres was last seen driving was spotted leaving the store southbound on Milwaukee Avenue.

Mitchell said officers were authorized to forcibly stop the vehicle, which they were able to do back at the location in the 2100 block of 67th Street. Torres exited his vehicle and charged at a marked LPD officer's vehicle with a machete and axe and was able to strike the driver's side window of the patrol car.

Mitchell said Torres then ran at the officers with the weapons above his head at which time four officers fired multiple rounds at Torres. This occurred at 7:51 p.m.

No officers were injured in the incident.

After officers deemed Torres was no longer a threat, life-saving measures were administered until he was transported to UMC by emergency medical personnel.

Mitchell said the four officers who fired at Torres are on administrative leave.

"This is standard procedure following an officer involved shooting," he said. "This administrative leave is not an indication of wrongdoing on the officers part. All aspects of this incident including the alternative use of force are being investigated by the (Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit)."

Police said Torres does have a criminal record and has been dealt with in the past but could not elaborate.

Torres remains in the hospital under police custody. He has been charged with aggravated robbery with bond set at $400,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: LPD chief provides details on police-involved shooting