LPD investigating death of a homeless person

Jan. 17—Lockport Police Department is investigating the death of a homeless person on the old Dussault Foundry property off Washburn Street. The body was found at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 12.

Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said Wednesday that the cause of death does not appear suspicious, but that is being determined through the investigation.

Abbott said a friend of the deceased person found their body and reported it to police.

The person's name and other identifying factors, including gender, race and age, are not being made public, Abbott said.