LPD K-9 officers resign, two to be hired

Kristi Hileman, Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.
·2 min read

Aug. 18—The Logansport Police Department said goodbye to two of its finest on Wednesday at the Logansport Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

For the last decade, these officers have helped put hundreds of people behind bars, assisted in seizing several pounds of drugs and even aided the FBI in drug-related cases. But now, K-9 officers Bronco and Mattis will leave police work behind in favor of a well-deserved, relaxed retirement.

Broncho, who was purchased at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, joined the force to help clean up the streets of Logansport and Cass County, which he did numerous times with the police department and the Cass County Drug Task Force.

LPD Chief Travis Yike told the board that Bronco had "been instrumental in the arrest of suspects carrying or using illegal narcotics..." He also assisted and apprehended individuals suspected of committing misdemeanor or felony crimes.

Likewise, Mattis has been an instrumental member of law enforcement, according to Yike. Involved in hundreds of drug investigations with the LPD and Drug Task Force during the course of his career, Mattis was purchased through the Cass County Prosecutor's Office and through a donation from Dave and Noreen Brummett.

But the time has come for both to put down their badges and enjoy a life of luxury.

The handlers of the canines have requested to purchase the dogs from the department. After years of working together, the officers have formed a bond, so the handlers will continue to provide a home for their partners.

At the same time, the police department received approval from the Board of Works to purchase two new single-purpose narcotics canines from the Denver-based kennels.

K-9 officer Snupy will become an official member of the LPD within the next three weeks. His handler will be Patrolman Cody Scott.

Yike said the duo is undergoing a training course right now, and once they return to the department, LPD's Andy Strong will leave for training. Strong will meet up with his canine toward the end of September, and the two will participate in the same training process.

A third handler will be trained as well, said Yike, adding that K-9 officer Snupy will be purchased using a $10,000 donation from Ron Bullard, with additional funds of $2,500 from the department's canine line item fund. The second canine unit will be purchased using dollars from the Drug Enforcement Administration's federal seizure money at a cost of $5,000, with assistance in the amount of $4,000 from the National Police Dog Foundation.

Yike told the board that the department saved the city $5,500 with a discount from Vohne Liche Kennels.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150

